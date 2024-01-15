Louisiana Tech sits at 12-6 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA action after an 80-76 overtime victory over Liberty on Sunday. Every Sunday (this week Monday!) during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 15.2 pts, 6 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2 stl, and 1.7 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 14.9 pts, 10.2 rebs, and 2.3 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 12.6 pts, 2.3 rebs, and 1.5 assts per game, 41% from 3

Isaiah Crawford continues to do it all for the Bulldogs on both ends of the floor. The Fort Worth, TX native averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks in wins over Middle Tennessee & Liberty this past week. Crawford had a career-high 7 blocks in the win over Liberty on Sunday. Daniel Batcho is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over his last 7 games. The Paris, France native has been SPECTACULAR. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 18 points per game in conference play, which leads the Bulldogs. Chavez ranks 30th nationally shooting 41% from 3-point range. Sean Newman was sensational down the stretch in the win over Liberty. Newman scored 6 of Tech's 11 points in overtime. For the afternoon, the Los Angeles native finished with career-high 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Team Statistics Statistic Statistical Rank (National Rank) Points Per Game 76.1 (146) Points Per Game Allowed 64.6 (34) Field Goal % 45.1% (165) Field Goal % Defense 39% (16) Three-Point FG % 36.3% (67) Three Point FG % Defense 33.9% (235) Assists Per Game 13.3 (197) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.1 (92) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.7 (58) Steals Per Game 7.8 (85)