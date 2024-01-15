Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 1.15.2024
Louisiana Tech sits at 12-6 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA action after an 80-76 overtime victory over Liberty on Sunday.
Every Sunday (this week Monday!) during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
15.2 pts, 6 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2 stl, and 1.7 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.9 pts, 10.2 rebs, and 2.3 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
12.6 pts, 2.3 rebs, and 1.5 assts per game, 41% from 3
Isaiah Crawford continues to do it all for the Bulldogs on both ends of the floor. The Fort Worth, TX native averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks in wins over Middle Tennessee & Liberty this past week.
Crawford had a career-high 7 blocks in the win over Liberty on Sunday.
Daniel Batcho is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over his last 7 games. The Paris, France native has been SPECTACULAR.
Tahlik Chavez is averaging 18 points per game in conference play, which leads the Bulldogs. Chavez ranks 30th nationally shooting 41% from 3-point range.
Sean Newman was sensational down the stretch in the win over Liberty. Newman scored 6 of Tech's 11 points in overtime. For the afternoon, the Los Angeles native finished with career-high 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.
|Statistic
|Statistical Rank (National Rank)
|
Points Per Game
|
76.1 (146)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
64.6 (34)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.1% (165)
|
Field Goal % Defense
|
39% (16)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.3% (67)
|
Three Point FG % Defense
|
33.9% (235)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.3 (197)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.1 (92)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.7 (58)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.8 (85)
Tech limited Middle Tennessee and Liberty to a combined 15/49 (31%) from 3-point range this past week. The Bulldogs are now 12-0 in 2023-2024 when limiting opponents to 37% or less from 3-point range.
Through 3 games in Conference USA play, Tech is shooting 40% from 3-point range and 74% from the free throw line.
---
