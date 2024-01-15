Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 1.15.2024

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech sits at 12-6 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA action after an 80-76 overtime victory over Liberty on Sunday.

Every Sunday (this week Monday!) during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders
Player Statistics

F Isaiah Crawford

15.2 pts, 6 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2 stl, and 1.7 blks per game

C Daniel Batcho

14.9 pts, 10.2 rebs, and 2.3 blks per game

G Tahlik Chavez

12.6 pts, 2.3 rebs, and 1.5 assts per game, 41% from 3

Advertisement

Isaiah Crawford continues to do it all for the Bulldogs on both ends of the floor. The Fort Worth, TX native averaged 18 points, 4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks in wins over Middle Tennessee & Liberty this past week.

Crawford had a career-high 7 blocks in the win over Liberty on Sunday.

Daniel Batcho is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over his last 7 games. The Paris, France native has been SPECTACULAR.

Tahlik Chavez is averaging 18 points per game in conference play, which leads the Bulldogs. Chavez ranks 30th nationally shooting 41% from 3-point range.

Sean Newman was sensational down the stretch in the win over Liberty. Newman scored 6 of Tech's 11 points in overtime. For the afternoon, the Los Angeles native finished with career-high 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Team Statistics
Statistic Statistical Rank (National Rank)

Points Per Game

76.1 (146)

Points Per Game Allowed

64.6 (34)

Field Goal %

45.1% (165)

Field Goal % Defense

39% (16)

Three-Point FG %

36.3% (67)

Three Point FG % Defense

33.9% (235)

Assists Per Game

13.3 (197)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.1 (92)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.7 (58)

Steals Per Game

7.8 (85)

Tech limited Middle Tennessee and Liberty to a combined 15/49 (31%) from 3-point range this past week. The Bulldogs are now 12-0 in 2023-2024 when limiting opponents to 37% or less from 3-point range.

Through 3 games in Conference USA play, Tech is shooting 40% from 3-point range and 74% from the free throw line.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement