Louisiana Tech only hit the court once this past week but was able to pick up a 74-57 victory at Jacksonville State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now 13-6 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA action.

The 3-1 record in league play has the Dunkin' Dogs in a tie for first place.

Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.