Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 1.21.2024
Louisiana Tech only hit the court once this past week but was able to pick up a 74-57 victory at Jacksonville State on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are now 13-6 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA action.
The 3-1 record in league play has the Dunkin' Dogs in a tie for first place.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
15.9 points, 5.7 rebs, 2.3 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.6 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.6 points, 9.9 rebs, and 2.1 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
12.2 points and 2.2 rebs per game + 41% from 3-point range
Isaiah Crawford was TERRIFIC in the win over the Gamecocks on Saturday. Crawford scored a career-high 30 points and had a season-high 5 steals.
The story of the victory outside of Crawford was the contributions from the bench.
Dravon Mangum (10 pts & 8 rebs) & Devin Ree (8 pls, 4 rebs, & 2 assts) ignited the 'Dogs, especially in the second half.
A quick 6-0 run out of the break gave Jacksonville State a 31-30 lead. Talvin Hester would insert Mangum & Ree and the 'Dogs were off to the races out-scoring the Gamecocks by 12 points over the next 15 minutes of game action to take the commanding lead.
Terri Miller also had his best game of the season with 6 points and 3 assists in 16 minutes off the bench.
Great team win on Saturday.
|Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.9 (148)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
64.2 (24)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.5% (150)
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
39.4% (19)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.3% (69)
|
Three-Point FG % Defense
|
33.5% (205)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.1 (209)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.9 (94)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.3 (69)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.8 (78)
After the win at Jacksonville State on Saturday, road teams have now won four times in 19 tries in league play. Tech holds half of those wins. Impressive.
Offensively, Tech is shooting 50% from the field in its last two games, and the Bulldogs are shooting 39% from 3 in conference play overall.
The Bulldogs have held opponents to only 18/62 (29%) from 3-point range during its current 3-game winning streak.
---
Upcoming Schedule
January 25th - vs UTEP - 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
January 27th - vs New Mexico State - 2 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5
---
