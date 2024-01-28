Louisiana Tech completed another fantastic week on the hardwood with wins over UTEP and New Mexico State. The Bulldogs now sit at 15-6 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA play. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings Team Overall Record (Conference Record) Louisiana Tech 15-6 (5-1) Sam Houston State 12-9 (5-1) Western Kentucky 14-6 (3-3) Jacksonville State 11-10 (3-3) New Mexico State 9-12 (3-3) Liberty 13-8 (2-4) UTEP 11-10 (2-4) FIU 7-14 (2-4) Middle Tennessee 8-13 (2-4)

Home teams are now 23-4 in league play to this point. Louisiana Tech holds two of the four road wins in the conference.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 16.0 pts, 5.8 rebs, 2.3 assts, 2.0 stls, and 1.6 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 14.7 pts, 10.3 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 12.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game

After a quiet game against UTEP in which he only scored 9 points, Isaiah Crawford dropped 25 points in the 73-53 win against New Mexico State on Saturday. Daniel Batcho collected two double-doubles this week to bring his season total to nine. In the two games against UTEP and New Mexico State, Batcho averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4 blocks per game. Devin Ree continues to show tremendous growth in his sophomore season. The Jackson, Miss native averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench this week.

Team Statistics Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 75.4 (153) Points Per Game Allowed 63.2 (11) Field Goal % 45.2% (156) Field Goal % Allowed 38.6% (8) Three-Point FG % 36.2% (75) Three-Point FG % Allowed 32.5% (14) Assists Per Game 12.8 (223) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.0 (85) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.9 (36) Steals Per Game 7.5 (98)