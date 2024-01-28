Advertisement
Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 1.28.2024

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Louisiana Tech completed another fantastic week on the hardwood with wins over UTEP and New Mexico State.

The Bulldogs now sit at 15-6 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA play.

Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings
Team Overall Record (Conference Record) 

Louisiana Tech

15-6 (5-1)

Sam Houston State

12-9 (5-1)

Western Kentucky

14-6 (3-3)

Jacksonville State

11-10 (3-3)

New Mexico State

9-12 (3-3)

Liberty

13-8 (2-4)

UTEP

11-10 (2-4)

FIU

7-14 (2-4)

Middle Tennessee

8-13 (2-4)
Home teams are now 23-4 in league play to this point. Louisiana Tech holds two of the four road wins in the conference.

Individual Statistical Leaders
Player Statistics

F Isaiah Crawford

16.0 pts, 5.8 rebs, 2.3 assts, 2.0 stls, and 1.6 blks per game

C Daniel Batcho

14.7 pts, 10.3 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game

G Tahlik Chavez

12.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game

After a quiet game against UTEP in which he only scored 9 points, Isaiah Crawford dropped 25 points in the 73-53 win against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Daniel Batcho collected two double-doubles this week to bring his season total to nine. In the two games against UTEP and New Mexico State, Batcho averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4 blocks per game.

Devin Ree continues to show tremendous growth in his sophomore season. The Jackson, Miss native averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench this week.

Team Statistics
Statistic Statistical Rank

Points Per Game

75.4 (153)

Points Per Game Allowed

63.2 (11)

Field Goal %

45.2% (156)

Field Goal % Allowed

38.6% (8)

Three-Point FG %

36.2% (75)

Three-Point FG % Allowed

32.5% (14)

Assists Per Game

12.8 (223)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.0 (85)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.9 (36)

Steals Per Game

7.5 (98)

Through five conference contests, the Bulldogs currently have the #1 offensive and defensive efficiency in the league.

Tech ranks 8th nationally in getting to the free throw line.

Defensively, Talvin Hester's club continues to clamp down on opponents. In two wins against UTEP & New Mexico State, the Bulldogs limited their opponents to only 31% shooting from the field and 19% from 3-point range.

Upcoming Schedule

February 1st - @ FIU - 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

