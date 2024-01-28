Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 1.28.2024
Louisiana Tech completed another fantastic week on the hardwood with wins over UTEP and New Mexico State.
The Bulldogs now sit at 15-6 overall and 5-1 in Conference USA play.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Team
|Overall Record (Conference Record)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
15-6 (5-1)
|
Sam Houston State
|
12-9 (5-1)
|
Western Kentucky
|
14-6 (3-3)
|
Jacksonville State
|
11-10 (3-3)
|
New Mexico State
|
9-12 (3-3)
|
Liberty
|
13-8 (2-4)
|
UTEP
|
11-10 (2-4)
|
FIU
|
7-14 (2-4)
|
Middle Tennessee
|
8-13 (2-4)
Home teams are now 23-4 in league play to this point. Louisiana Tech holds two of the four road wins in the conference.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
16.0 pts, 5.8 rebs, 2.3 assts, 2.0 stls, and 1.6 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.7 pts, 10.3 rebs, and 2.4 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
12.3 pts, 2.5 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game
After a quiet game against UTEP in which he only scored 9 points, Isaiah Crawford dropped 25 points in the 73-53 win against New Mexico State on Saturday.
Daniel Batcho collected two double-doubles this week to bring his season total to nine. In the two games against UTEP and New Mexico State, Batcho averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4 blocks per game.
Devin Ree continues to show tremendous growth in his sophomore season. The Jackson, Miss native averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench this week.
|Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.4 (153)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
63.2 (11)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.2% (156)
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
38.6% (8)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.2% (75)
|
Three-Point FG % Allowed
|
32.5% (14)
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.8 (223)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.0 (85)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.9 (36)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.5 (98)
Through five conference contests, the Bulldogs currently have the #1 offensive and defensive efficiency in the league.
Tech ranks 8th nationally in getting to the free throw line.
Defensively, Talvin Hester's club continues to clamp down on opponents. In two wins against UTEP & New Mexico State, the Bulldogs limited their opponents to only 31% shooting from the field and 19% from 3-point range.
Upcoming Schedule
February 1st - @ FIU - 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
