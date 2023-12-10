Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.10.2023

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech continued its solid play with a road win at Stephen F. Austin and home win over rival UL-Lafayette this past week.

The Bulldogs are now 8-2 overall and have won three games in a row heading into Tuesday night's contest with Southeastern Louisiana.

Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders
Player Statistics

F Isaiah Crawford

14.4 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3.0 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.2 blks per game

C Daniel Batcho

13 pts, 10.5 rebs, and 1.5 blks per game

G Tahlik Chavez

11.7 pts and 2.7 rebs per game
Advertisement

Tech improved to 3-0 this season without its starting PG Sean Newman in the lineup.

The Bulldogs are a perfect 5-0 when at full strength this season. Daniel Batcho missed the game at Colorado State, while Sean Newman was injured early in the loss at New Mexico.

Tahlik Chavez is averaging 19.7 points per game over his last three games. The sharpshooter is shooting 44% from 3-point range dating back to November 25th.

Let's take a look at some Team Statistics. The national rank is in parentheses and is out of 361 D1 basketball teams.

Team Statistics
Statistic Statistical Rank

Points Per Game

75 (169)

Points Per Game Allowed

61.2 (13)

Field Goal %

44.4% (197)

Field Goal % Defense

36.9% (8)

Three-Point FG %

35.6% (94)

Three-Point FG % Defense

29.4% (62)

Assists Per Game

13.6 (173)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.2 (95)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

28.6 (39)

Steals Per Game

8.5 (68)

After limiting SFA and UL-Lafayette to an average of 58 points per game, Tech saw itself jump into the Top 15 nationally in points per game allowed.

Talvin Hester's club continues to contest shots at an elite rate as evidenced by allowing opponents to shoot only 36.9% from the field, which ranks in the Top 10 nationally.

In Tech's win over UL-Lafayette on Saturday, the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Cajuns by 17.

Upcoming Schedule

December 12 - vs Southeastern Louisiana (2-7) - tipoff at 6:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

December 16 - @ St. Louis (6-5) - tipoff at 7:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drivefor only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement