Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.10.2023
Louisiana Tech continued its solid play with a road win at Stephen F. Austin and home win over rival UL-Lafayette this past week.
The Bulldogs are now 8-2 overall and have won three games in a row heading into Tuesday night's contest with Southeastern Louisiana.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
14.4 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3.0 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.2 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
13 pts, 10.5 rebs, and 1.5 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
11.7 pts and 2.7 rebs per game
Tech improved to 3-0 this season without its starting PG Sean Newman in the lineup.
The Bulldogs are a perfect 5-0 when at full strength this season. Daniel Batcho missed the game at Colorado State, while Sean Newman was injured early in the loss at New Mexico.
Tahlik Chavez is averaging 19.7 points per game over his last three games. The sharpshooter is shooting 44% from 3-point range dating back to November 25th.
Let's take a look at some Team Statistics. The national rank is in parentheses and is out of 361 D1 basketball teams.
|Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75 (169)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
61.2 (13)
|
Field Goal %
|
44.4% (197)
|
Field Goal % Defense
|
36.9% (8)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
35.6% (94)
|
Three-Point FG % Defense
|
29.4% (62)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.6 (173)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.2 (95)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
28.6 (39)
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.5 (68)
After limiting SFA and UL-Lafayette to an average of 58 points per game, Tech saw itself jump into the Top 15 nationally in points per game allowed.
Talvin Hester's club continues to contest shots at an elite rate as evidenced by allowing opponents to shoot only 36.9% from the field, which ranks in the Top 10 nationally.
In Tech's win over UL-Lafayette on Saturday, the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Cajuns by 17.
Upcoming Schedule
December 12 - vs Southeastern Louisiana (2-7) - tipoff at 6:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
December 16 - @ St. Louis (6-5) - tipoff at 7:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
