Louisiana Tech continued its solid play with a road win at Stephen F. Austin and home win over rival UL-Lafayette this past week. The Bulldogs are now 8-2 overall and have won three games in a row heading into Tuesday night's contest with Southeastern Louisiana. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 14.4 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3.0 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.2 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 13 pts, 10.5 rebs, and 1.5 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 11.7 pts and 2.7 rebs per game

Tech improved to 3-0 this season without its starting PG Sean Newman in the lineup. The Bulldogs are a perfect 5-0 when at full strength this season. Daniel Batcho missed the game at Colorado State, while Sean Newman was injured early in the loss at New Mexico. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 19.7 points per game over his last three games. The sharpshooter is shooting 44% from 3-point range dating back to November 25th. Let's take a look at some Team Statistics. The national rank is in parentheses and is out of 361 D1 basketball teams.

Team Statistics Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 75 (169) Points Per Game Allowed 61.2 (13) Field Goal % 44.4% (197) Field Goal % Defense 36.9% (8) Three-Point FG % 35.6% (94) Three-Point FG % Defense 29.4% (62) Assists Per Game 13.6 (173) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.2 (95) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 28.6 (39) Steals Per Game 8.5 (68)