Louisiana Tech sits at 9-3 overall after splitting a pair of games on the hardwood this week. The Bulldogs defeated Southeastern 89-60 on Tuesday night before falling 75-74 at Saint Louis on Saturday night. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 14.7 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.2 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 13.1 pts, 10.3 rebs, and 2 blks per game G Sean Newman 7.2 pts, 3.1 rebs, and 4.9 assts per game

Isaiah Crawford continues to do everything on both ends of the floor for the Bulldogs. The Fort Worth, TX native averaged 16 points per game this week and shot 63% from 3-points range. After a slow start on Saturday at St Louis that saw him held scoreless in the first half, Crawford went off for 18 points in the second half to nearly lead Tech to its fifth straight win. Daniel Batcho is averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and blocks through his first 10 games this season. Batcho had his best game of the season with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks against the Billikens. Sean Newman returned to the lineup on Tuesday against Southeastern after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. All Newman did this week was dish out 10 assists and have zero turnovers in 57 minutes of action. Tahlik Chavez scored a season-high 30 points and was 6/8 from 3 in the win over Southeastern on Tuesday night.

Team Statistics Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 76.1 (155) Points Per Game Allowed 62.3 (19) Field Goal % 44.3 (208) Field Goal % Defense 38.2 (19) Three-Point FG % 37 (62) Three-Point FG % Defense 31.5 (124) Assists Per Game 13.9 (161) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.3 (91) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 28.1 (58) Steals Per Game 8.4 (65)