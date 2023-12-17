Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.17.2023
Louisiana Tech sits at 9-3 overall after splitting a pair of games on the hardwood this week.
The Bulldogs defeated Southeastern 89-60 on Tuesday night before falling 75-74 at Saint Louis on Saturday night.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
14.7 pts, 5.3 rebs, 3 assts, 2.1 stls, and 1.2 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
13.1 pts, 10.3 rebs, and 2 blks per game
|
G Sean Newman
|
7.2 pts, 3.1 rebs, and 4.9 assts per game
Isaiah Crawford continues to do everything on both ends of the floor for the Bulldogs. The Fort Worth, TX native averaged 16 points per game this week and shot 63% from 3-points range.
After a slow start on Saturday at St Louis that saw him held scoreless in the first half, Crawford went off for 18 points in the second half to nearly lead Tech to its fifth straight win.
Daniel Batcho is averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, and blocks through his first 10 games this season. Batcho had his best game of the season with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks against the Billikens.
Sean Newman returned to the lineup on Tuesday against Southeastern after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. All Newman did this week was dish out 10 assists and have zero turnovers in 57 minutes of action.
Tahlik Chavez scored a season-high 30 points and was 6/8 from 3 in the win over Southeastern on Tuesday night.
|Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
76.1 (155)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
62.3 (19)
|
Field Goal %
|
44.3 (208)
|
Field Goal % Defense
|
38.2 (19)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
37 (62)
|
Three-Point FG % Defense
|
31.5 (124)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.9 (161)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.3 (91)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
28.1 (58)
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.4 (65)
The Bulldogs are shooting 39% from 3-point range dating back to November 26th. That has allowed Talvin Hester's club to become one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the nation.
Saint Louis shot 54% from the floor and 56% from 3-point range against Tech on Saturday night. Both totals are the worst of the season, which will need to get cleaned up going forward.
Upcoming Schedule
December 20 - @ Seattle (6-4) - 9 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
