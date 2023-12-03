Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.3.2023
Louisiana Tech is off to a 6-2 start after a 68-55 victory of Nicholls on Saturday afternoon.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
15 ppg, 5.3 rebs, 2.9 assts, 2 stls, and 1 blk per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
13.2 ppg, 10.8 rebs, and 1.7 blk per game
|
G Sean Newman Jr.
|
6.4 ppg, 2.9 rebs, 4.8 assts, and 1 stl per game
The Bulldogs have seen a number of individual player step up on a nightly basis throughout the first eight games of the season.
Tahlik Chavez scored a season-high 20 points in a 13-point win over Nicholls on Saturday.
Devin Ree is averaging 14 points per game over his last 3 contests. The sophomore from Jackson, MS is shooting 68% from 3-point range.
Louisiana Tech has won 6 games by an average of 23.8 points game. Tech's two losses have by come by single digits.
The Bulldogs have seven different players averaging at least 6 points per game. Quality depth.
Let's take a look at some Team Statistics. The national rank is in parentheses and is out of 361 D1 basketball teams.
|Statistic
|Column 2
|
Points Per Game
|
77.8 (123)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
62 (23)
|
Field Goal %
|
45.2% (163)
|
Field Goal % Defense
|
37.9% (21)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36.5% (76)
|
Three-Points FG% Defense
|
31% (136)
|
Assists Per Game
|
14.8 (100)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.1 (94)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
28.4 (50)
|
Steals Per Game
|
9 (45)
Talvin Hester mentioned in his introductory press conference that his Tech teams would be built on the defensive end of the floor.
Through eight games, Tech ranks inside the Top 50 nationally in a number of defensive categories. It's been fun as a fan to watch this new-look roster gel together with one common goal in mind, WINNING.
Upcoming Schedule
December 5th - @ Stephen F. Austin - tipoff at 6:30 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
December 9th - vs UL-Lafayette - tipoff at 2 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
