Louisiana Tech is off to a 6-2 start after a 68-55 victory of Nicholls on Saturday afternoon. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 15 ppg, 5.3 rebs, 2.9 assts, 2 stls, and 1 blk per game C Daniel Batcho 13.2 ppg, 10.8 rebs, and 1.7 blk per game G Sean Newman Jr. 6.4 ppg, 2.9 rebs, 4.8 assts, and 1 stl per game

The Bulldogs have seen a number of individual player step up on a nightly basis throughout the first eight games of the season. Tahlik Chavez scored a season-high 20 points in a 13-point win over Nicholls on Saturday. Devin Ree is averaging 14 points per game over his last 3 contests. The sophomore from Jackson, MS is shooting 68% from 3-point range. Louisiana Tech has won 6 games by an average of 23.8 points game. Tech's two losses have by come by single digits. The Bulldogs have seven different players averaging at least 6 points per game. Quality depth. Let's take a look at some Team Statistics. The national rank is in parentheses and is out of 361 D1 basketball teams.

Team Statistics Statistic Column 2 Points Per Game 77.8 (123) Points Per Game Allowed 62 (23) Field Goal % 45.2% (163) Field Goal % Defense 37.9% (21) Three-Point FG % 36.5% (76) Three-Points FG% Defense 31% (136) Assists Per Game 14.8 (100) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.1 (94) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 28.4 (50) Steals Per Game 9 (45)