Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.31.2023
Louisiana Tech sits at 9-5 overall as the calendar is set to flip to January on Monday and Conference USA play will start up on Saturday.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
14.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.7 assts, 2 steals, and 1.2 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.3 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
11.7 pts & 2.7 rebs per game, 39% from 3
Isaiah Crawford continues to pace Louisiana Tech on the offensive end of the floor. Crawford collected the first double-double of his career with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Seattle on December 20th.
Daniel Batcho is playing the best basketball of his career. In Tech's recent three-game road trip, Batcho averaged 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.
Tahlik Chavez is shooting 48% from three-point range over his last 9 games for the Dunkin' Dogs.
Sean Newman has dished out 26 asissts to only 4 turnovers since returning from injury on December 12th.
|Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.4 (175)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
64.2 (40)
|
Field Goal %
|
44.5% (197)
|
Field Goal % Defense
|
38.6% (25)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
35.8% (90)
|
Three-Point FG % Defense
|
33.7% (237)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.5 (182)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
12.2 (87)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.8 (69)
|
Steals Per Game
|
8 (85)
Tech put together its most efficient offensive game of the season at Grand Canyon on Saturday. The Bulldogs shot 56% from the field and 43% from 3 against a GCU team that ranked 82nd in defensive efficiency entering the game.
In road games against St. Louis, Seattle, and Grand Canyon, opponents shot 30/62 (48%) from 3-point range. The Bulldogs will have to get that cleaned up before conference play starts.
Upcoming Schedule
January 3rd - vs Dallas Christian - 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
January 6th - @ Sam Houston State - 4:30 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
