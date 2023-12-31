Advertisement
Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.31.2023

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech sits at 9-5 overall as the calendar is set to flip to January on Monday and Conference USA play will start up on Saturday.

Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders
F Isaiah Crawford

14.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.7 assts, 2 steals, and 1.2 blks per game

C Daniel Batcho

14.3 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2 blks per game

G Tahlik Chavez

11.7 pts & 2.7 rebs per game, 39% from 3
Isaiah Crawford continues to pace Louisiana Tech on the offensive end of the floor. Crawford collected the first double-double of his career with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Seattle on December 20th.

Daniel Batcho is playing the best basketball of his career. In Tech's recent three-game road trip, Batcho averaged 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Tahlik Chavez is shooting 48% from three-point range over his last 9 games for the Dunkin' Dogs.

Sean Newman has dished out 26 asissts to only 4 turnovers since returning from injury on December 12th.

Team Statistics
Points Per Game

75.4 (175)

Points Per Game Allowed

64.2 (40)

Field Goal %

44.5% (197)

Field Goal % Defense

38.6% (25)

Three-Point FG %

35.8% (90)

Three-Point FG % Defense

33.7% (237)

Assists Per Game

13.5 (182)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

12.2 (87)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.8 (69)

Steals Per Game

8 (85)

Tech put together its most efficient offensive game of the season at Grand Canyon on Saturday. The Bulldogs shot 56% from the field and 43% from 3 against a GCU team that ranked 82nd in defensive efficiency entering the game.

In road games against St. Louis, Seattle, and Grand Canyon, opponents shot 30/62 (48%) from 3-point range. The Bulldogs will have to get that cleaned up before conference play starts.

Upcoming Schedule

January 3rd - vs Dallas Christian - 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

January 6th - @ Sam Houston State - 4:30 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

---

