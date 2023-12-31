Louisiana Tech sits at 9-5 overall as the calendar is set to flip to January on Monday and Conference USA play will start up on Saturday. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 14.8 pts, 5.9 rebs, 2.7 assts, 2 steals, and 1.2 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 14.3 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 11.7 pts & 2.7 rebs per game, 39% from 3

Isaiah Crawford continues to pace Louisiana Tech on the offensive end of the floor. Crawford collected the first double-double of his career with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Seattle on December 20th. Daniel Batcho is playing the best basketball of his career. In Tech's recent three-game road trip, Batcho averaged 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Tahlik Chavez is shooting 48% from three-point range over his last 9 games for the Dunkin' Dogs. Sean Newman has dished out 26 asissts to only 4 turnovers since returning from injury on December 12th.

Team Statistics Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 75.4 (175) Points Per Game Allowed 64.2 (40) Field Goal % 44.5% (197) Field Goal % Defense 38.6% (25) Three-Point FG % 35.8% (90) Three-Point FG % Defense 33.7% (237) Assists Per Game 13.5 (182) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 12.2 (87) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.8 (69) Steals Per Game 8 (85)