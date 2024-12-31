Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.31.2024

Louisiana Tech is off to an 11-2 start in 2024-2024 and will open Conference USA play at UTEP on Thursday night.
Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
Daniel Batcho has eclipsed the 20-point mark in fives game this season. The native of Paris, France scored a career-high 38 points in a victory over Mississippi College on November 18th.
Amaree Abram has scored double-figures in points in 11 of 13 games this season. The lefty sharp-shooter is shooting 42% from 3-point range this season.
Kaden Cooper scored a career-high 25 points in a 77-63 victory over Georgia Southern on December 13th.
Sean Newman Jr. ranks 2nd nationally averaging 9.8 assists per game. Newman Jr. leads the Bulldogs with three double-doubles this season.
Louisiana Tech has held 7 of its first 13 opponents to 40% shooting or worse from the field.
The Bulldogs have not allowed an opponent to shoot 40% from 3-point range in a game all season.
Talvin Hester's club ranks 74th nationally making 75.2% of its free throw attempts this season.
Upcoming Schedule
January 2nd - @ UTEP - tipoff at 8:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
January 4th - @ New Mexico State - tipoff at 3:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
