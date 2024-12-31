Advertisement
Published Dec 31, 2024
Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.31.2024
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech is off to an 11-2 start in 2024-2024 and will open Conference USA play at UTEP on Thursday night.

Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders
Player Statistics 

C Daniel Batcho

20.0 ppg, 6.8 rebs, and 2.7 blks per game

G Amaree Abram

13.7 ppg, 4.8 rebs, 1.8 assts, and 2.2 stl per game, 42% from 3

G/F Kaden Cooper

12.8 ppg, 8.3 rebs, 1.7 assts, and 2.2 stl per game

G Sean Newman Jr.

9.7 ppg, 2.6 rebs, 9.8 assts, and 1.2 stl per game

Daniel Batcho has eclipsed the 20-point mark in fives game this season. The native of Paris, France scored a career-high 38 points in a victory over Mississippi College on November 18th.

Amaree Abram has scored double-figures in points in 11 of 13 games this season. The lefty sharp-shooter is shooting 42% from 3-point range this season.

Kaden Cooper scored a career-high 25 points in a 77-63 victory over Georgia Southern on December 13th.

Sean Newman Jr. ranks 2nd nationally averaging 9.8 assists per game. Newman Jr. leads the Bulldogs with three double-doubles this season.


Team Statistics
Statistic Average Per Game (National Rank) 

Points Per Game

80.5 (77)

Points Per Game Allowed

67 (77)

Field Goal %

50.9% (11)

Field Goal % Defense

39.8% (49)

Three-Point Field Goal %

36.6% (71)

Three-Point Field Goal % Defense

30.4% (78)

Assists

17.8 (25)

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

9.7 (254)

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

27.9 (38)

Steals Per Game

8.4 (72)

Turnovers Per Game

12.9 (251)

Louisiana Tech has held 7 of its first 13 opponents to 40% shooting or worse from the field.

The Bulldogs have not allowed an opponent to shoot 40% from 3-point range in a game all season.

Talvin Hester's club ranks 74th nationally making 75.2% of its free throw attempts this season.

---

Upcoming Schedule

January 2nd - @ UTEP - tipoff at 8:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

January 4th - @ New Mexico State - tipoff at 3:00 PM on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

---

