Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 12.31.2024

Louisiana Tech is off to an 11-2 start in 2024-2024 and will open Conference USA play at UTEP on Thursday night. Every Tuesday during the 2024-2025 season we are going to take a look at the statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics C Daniel Batcho 20.0 ppg, 6.8 rebs, and 2.7 blks per game G Amaree Abram 13.7 ppg, 4.8 rebs, 1.8 assts, and 2.2 stl per game, 42% from 3 G/F Kaden Cooper 12.8 ppg, 8.3 rebs, 1.7 assts, and 2.2 stl per game G Sean Newman Jr. 9.7 ppg, 2.6 rebs, 9.8 assts, and 1.2 stl per game

Daniel Batcho has eclipsed the 20-point mark in fives game this season. The native of Paris, France scored a career-high 38 points in a victory over Mississippi College on November 18th. Amaree Abram has scored double-figures in points in 11 of 13 games this season. The lefty sharp-shooter is shooting 42% from 3-point range this season. Kaden Cooper scored a career-high 25 points in a 77-63 victory over Georgia Southern on December 13th. Sean Newman Jr. ranks 2nd nationally averaging 9.8 assists per game. Newman Jr. leads the Bulldogs with three double-doubles this season.



Team Statistics Statistic Average Per Game (National Rank) Points Per Game 80.5 (77) Points Per Game Allowed 67 (77) Field Goal % 50.9% (11) Field Goal % Defense 39.8% (49) Three-Point Field Goal % 36.6% (71) Three-Point Field Goal % Defense 30.4% (78) Assists 17.8 (25) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 9.7 (254) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.9 (38) Steals Per Game 8.4 (72) Turnovers Per Game 12.9 (251)