Louisiana Tech had a rough week on the hardwood suffering back-to-back losses in Conference USA play. The 'Dogs fell 81-76 to WKU on Wednesday night, and Liberty got the best of Talvin Hester's club 65-62 on Saturday evening. Tech now sits at 16-8 overall and 6-3 in Conference USA play. Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.

Conference USA Standings Team Overall Record (Conference Record) Louisiana Tech 16-8 (6-3) Sam Houston State 13-11 (6-3) Western Kentucky 17-7 (6-4) New Mexico State 11-13 (5-4) Liberty 16-9 (5-5) UTEP 13-11 (4-5) Jacksonville State 12-13 (4-6) Middle Tennessee 9-15 (3-6) FIU 8-16 (3-6)

Although the Bulldogs dropped two games this week they've been able to maintain their first place standing within the league. WKU has made a significant jump having won three games in a row. Home teams continue to dominate in conference play having won 32 of 42 games. The .762 win % ranks first nationally amongst all 33 conferences.

Individual Statistical Leaders Player Statistics F Isaiah Crawford 15.8 pts, 5.7 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.2 stls, and 1.6 blks per game C Daniel Batcho 14.7 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2.3 blks per game G Tahlik Chavez 12.9 pts, 2.6 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game

Isaiah Crawford continues to put together one of the most complete seasons in Louisiana Tech history. The Ft. Worth native averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 4.5 steals in the two losses to WKU & Liberty. Daniel Batcho put together another solid week on an individual basis averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. Jordan Crawford played the best game of his career with 25 points on 11/15 shooting against WKU on Wednesday night. Dravon Mangum scored a career-high 23 points and was 5/10 from 3-point range against the Hilltoppers.

Team Statistics Team Statistic Statistical Rank Points Per Game 75.6 (134) Points Per Game Allowed 63.6 (11) Field Goal % 46% (107) Field Goal % Allowed 39% (9) Three-Point FG % 36% (78) Three-Point FG % Allowed 32.5% (123) Assists Per Game 13 (200) Offensive Rebounds Per Game 11.8 (85) Defensive Rebounds Per Game 27.5 (42) Steals Per Game 7.9 (67)