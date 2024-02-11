Dunkin' Dogs Weekly Update - 2.11.2024
Louisiana Tech had a rough week on the hardwood suffering back-to-back losses in Conference USA play.
The 'Dogs fell 81-76 to WKU on Wednesday night, and Liberty got the best of Talvin Hester's club 65-62 on Saturday evening.
Tech now sits at 16-8 overall and 6-3 in Conference USA play.
Every Sunday during the 2023-2024 season we are going to take a look at the conference standings, statistical leaders for the 'Dogs, key performances over the last week, and some team statistics to give a good idea of where things stand on a national scale.
|Team
|Overall Record (Conference Record)
|
Louisiana Tech
|
16-8 (6-3)
|
Sam Houston State
|
13-11 (6-3)
|
Western Kentucky
|
17-7 (6-4)
|
New Mexico State
|
11-13 (5-4)
|
Liberty
|
16-9 (5-5)
|
UTEP
|
13-11 (4-5)
|
Jacksonville State
|
12-13 (4-6)
|
Middle Tennessee
|
9-15 (3-6)
|
FIU
|
8-16 (3-6)
Although the Bulldogs dropped two games this week they've been able to maintain their first place standing within the league.
WKU has made a significant jump having won three games in a row.
Home teams continue to dominate in conference play having won 32 of 42 games. The .762 win % ranks first nationally amongst all 33 conferences.
|Player
|Statistics
|
F Isaiah Crawford
|
15.8 pts, 5.7 rebs, 2.4 assts, 2.2 stls, and 1.6 blks per game
|
C Daniel Batcho
|
14.7 pts, 10.4 rebs, and 2.3 blks per game
|
G Tahlik Chavez
|
12.9 pts, 2.6 rebs, 1.3 assts, and 1 stl per game
Isaiah Crawford continues to put together one of the most complete seasons in Louisiana Tech history. The Ft. Worth native averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 4.5 steals in the two losses to WKU & Liberty.
Daniel Batcho put together another solid week on an individual basis averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.
Jordan Crawford played the best game of his career with 25 points on 11/15 shooting against WKU on Wednesday night.
Dravon Mangum scored a career-high 23 points and was 5/10 from 3-point range against the Hilltoppers.
|Team Statistic
|Statistical Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
75.6 (134)
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
63.6 (11)
|
Field Goal %
|
46% (107)
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
39% (9)
|
Three-Point FG %
|
36% (78)
|
Three-Point FG % Allowed
|
32.5% (123)
|
Assists Per Game
|
13 (200)
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.8 (85)
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
27.5 (42)
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.9 (67)
Tech struggled defensively against WKU by tying a season-high allowing 81 points to the Hilltoppers. Tech was also out-rebounded 41-33, which has only happened 8 times this season.
Looking at the Liberty game, overall the Bulldogs were pretty effective defensively only allowing .956 points per possession. However, the Flames did get loose in the second half and go 8/13 (62%) from 3-point range.
Metrics wise, there is no one else in Conference USA that matches up for the 'Dogs. The two-game losing streak is obviously a downer, but the Bulldogs have plenty of time to get right and get things clicking before the conference tournament.
---
Upcoming Schedule
February 15 - vs Jacksonville -- 6 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
February 17th - vs FIU - 2 PM tipoff on ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue