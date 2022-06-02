Dwayne "DJ" Johnson announces commitment to LA Tech

Dwayne "DJ" Johnson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday morning.

Johnson spent the 2021 season at Illinois where he saw action in 8 games as an edge rusher.

The Snellville, GA native will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in 2022.

On why he chose LA Tech, Johnson told BleedTechBlue.com, "Louisiana Tech has a great coaching staff that actually feels like they really care about their players."

Johnson and the Bulldogs have started summer workouts in preparation for fall camp that is only two months away.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue