Berch is a transfer catcher from Ole Miss that will come to Louisiana Tech with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Berch told BleedTechBlue.com, “I’ve been sold on that program since high school when my brother Thaxton committed there. I had a high school coach tell me once that the program coach Burroughs runs is second to none. I’ve witnessed that first hand thru my brother and now I’m just glad the timing is right for me to be a part of this program and the awesome community of Ruston.”

The 6'0, 215-pounder started 33 games at catcher for the Rebels in 2024.

Berch had originally signed with Louisiana Tech out of high school in 2022 before ultimately opting to attend Chipola JC where he hit .280 with 29 RBI as a freshman.

Eli is the brother of current Tech outfielder Thaxton Berch.

