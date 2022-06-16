Evan Bullock commits to LA Tech

Bullock is a quarterback out of Anna HS in Anna, TX and becomes the Bulldogs 3rd commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

On what led him to believe Louisiana Tech was the right spot for him, Bullock told BleedTechBlue.com, "I really the community and life around Ruston, but mainly the relationships with the coaching staff and Coach Cumbie!"

Bullock is expected to join a quarterback room in 2023 that will include Matthew Downing, Landry Lyddy, Jack Turner, and Andrew Brister.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue