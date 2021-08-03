Fall camp is just four days away!!

Today we take a look at the cornerbacks and safeties.

David Mackie is the new safeties coach at Tech for the 2021 season. Mackie spent the 2020 season as a defensive analyst for the Bulldogs.

Perry Carter is the cornerbacks coach for the Bulldogs in 2021. Carter was previously at ULM.

We’ll start with the safeties.

Beejay Williamson, Jaiden Cole, and Khalil Ladler return in 2021 after serving as the top three safeties a season ago.

Williamson was a 1st team All-CUSA selection in 2020, he’ll play in the NFL one day. Don't be surprised if Williamson is a team captain for the Bulldogs in 2021.

