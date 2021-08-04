Fall Camp Preview 2021 | Linebackers/Defensive Line
Fall camp is only 3 days away!! Are you ready?!
Today we preview the linebackers and defensive line.
DC David Blackwell will coaches the LBs in 2021 after coaching the safeties/nickels in 2020.
Anthony Camp returns for his second season as the defensive line coach.
First, we will take a look at the linebackers.
Trey Baldwin and Ezekiel Barnett are the two experienced/older guys in the LB room.
Baldwin is a 6th year senior that finished second on the team with 85 tackles in 2020. The Orange, TX native was a captain in 2020 and will likely be a captain once again in 2021.
Barnett is a former walk-on out of Benton, LA that has gotten better year after year. He’ll play an OLB/S/Nickel role in 2021. Barnett always seems to find himself around the football. In his career, Barnett has 121 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 1 FF, and 2 touchdowns.
Tyler Grubbs was the surprise of the 2020 season after signing with the Bulldogs in December of 2019. Grubbs is a football player, plain and simple. Thrust into action due to some Covid issues in the opener at USM in 2020, Grubbs piled up a career-high 16 tackles. In 2020, Grubbs led the team with 99 stops on his way to being names a FR All-American.
