Fall camp is only 3 days away!! Are you ready?!

Today we preview the linebackers and defensive line.

DC David Blackwell will coaches the LBs in 2021 after coaching the safeties/nickels in 2020.

Anthony Camp returns for his second season as the defensive line coach.

First, we will take a look at the linebackers.

Trey Baldwin and Ezekiel Barnett are the two experienced/older guys in the LB room.

Baldwin is a 6th year senior that finished second on the team with 85 tackles in 2020. The Orange, TX native was a captain in 2020 and will likely be a captain once again in 2021.

Barnett is a former walk-on out of Benton, LA that has gotten better year after year. He’ll play an OLB/S/Nickel role in 2021. Barnett always seems to find himself around the football. In his career, Barnett has 121 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 1 FF, and 2 touchdowns.

Tyler Grubbs was the surprise of the 2020 season after signing with the Bulldogs in December of 2019. Grubbs is a football player, plain and simple. Thrust into action due to some Covid issues in the opener at USM in 2020, Grubbs piled up a career-high 16 tackles. In 2020, Grubbs led the team with 99 stops on his way to being names a FR All-American.

