Fall Camp Preview 2021 | Quarterbacks/Running Backs/Wide Receivers
The first practice of fall camp is TODAY!!
Let’s take a look at the QBs, RBs, and WRs.
First up, the QBs.
Joe Sloan is back in 2021 to coach the quarterbacks for the 2nd season.
The QB room: Austin Kendall, Luke Anthony, Aaron Allen, JD Head, and Caleb Holstein.
Kendall was added in July as a transfer from West Virginia. The Waxhaw, NC native comes to Ruston with 9 career starts under his belt. How can quickly can get he get comfortable in Tech’s offensive scheme? That will be a big key this fall.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for ONLY $20.21. That's $1.68. a month! That gets you premium access for an ENTIRE YEAR.
We will provide daily practice reports throughout fall camp that starts TODAY!!
Sign-up here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news