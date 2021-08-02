Louisiana Tech will hit the practice field for fall camp Friday morning, and we are JACKED UP at BleedTechBlue.com!

Each day this week we will preview each position group to get you primed and ready for the 2021 season.

Today, we take a look at the specialists.

We’ll start with the deep snapper, Reeves Blankenship. Blankenship is back for his 4th season in Ruston in 2021. The Springfield, LA native was a 2nd team All-CUSA selection in 2019 & 2020. ROCK SOLID.

Jacob Barnes returns for his third season in Ruston as a Kicker/Punter.

Barnes was the primary kicker and punter in 2020.

As a kicker, Barnes converted on 12/14 FGs, long of 51. He was also 33/33 on PATs.

As a punter, Barnes averaged only 37.2 yards per punt on 49 punts.

Barnes was selected to the C-USA All-Freshman Team in 2020 + was a C-USA Honorable Mention selection.

