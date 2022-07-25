Fall Camp Preview 2022 | Quarterback

Louisiana Tech is slated to open fall camp for the 2022 football season on Wednesday, August 3rd.

After finishing the 2021 season at 3-9 overall, Bulldog fans are feeling refreshed and ready to get eyes on Sonny Cumbie's club this fall.

Cumbie is slated to begin his first year as the head coach at Louisiana Tech and will also be coaching the quarterbacks.

Let's take a look at the quarterbacks that Cumbie will have to work with this season.

The 2022 QB Room | Matthew Downing, Parker McNeil, Landry Lyddy, Jack Turner, Andrew Brister, and Lonnie Ratliff IV

After the completion of 15 spring practices, the quarterback race appeared to be a two-horse race between Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil.

Downing, a transfer from TCU, has completed 28/44 (64%) passes for 282 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT in his collegiate career.

McNeil, a transfer from Texas Tech, has only attempted 2 throws in his FBS career but was a JC All-American at Navarro JC following the 2019 season.

Downing brings a more mobile option to the position, while McNeil is more of a true pocket passer at 6'5, 225 pounds.

Beyond Downing and McNeil, Landry Lyddy and Andrew Brister also participated in spring practice in March.

Lyddy, the Gatorade Louisiana High School Player of the Year in 2022, flashed playmaking ability over the course of the 15 practices and could possibly be an option for the Bulldogs later in the season as he becomes more seasoned at the position.

Jack Turner and Lonnie Ratliff IV were both added to the roster this summer.

Turner is a transfer from Navarro JC where he played for Louisiana Tech co-offensive coordinator Scott Parr.

With the likes of Keyon Henry-Brooks, Greg Garner, Tre Harris, Smoke Harris, and Griffin Hebert returning at the skill positions the Bulldogs should be solid offensively with good quarterback play.

Final Thoughts

With the battle between Downing and McNeil expected to continue deep into fall camp; all eyes will be on the most important position on the field.

What will the offense look like with Downing at the position? What will the offense look like with McNeil at the position? Will the lack of game experience at the position be a factor early on?

These are all questions that Sonny Cumbie and Co. will be looking to answer in August.

With solid quarterback play in 2022, perhaps the Bulldogs will find themselves in a bowl game in December in year one of the Sonny Cumbie regime.

