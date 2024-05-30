Louisiana Tech (45-17) will open its Fayetteville Regional slate with a matchup against Kansas State (32-24) on Friday night.

Dates/Times | Friday 7 PM

Location | Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, AR

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (278-159 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Kansas State HC | Pete Hughes (165-140 in his 6th season Kansas State)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (4-3, 3.74) vs Kansas State LHP Owen Boerema (6-3, 4.91)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH/RF Ethan Bates (.343, 15 HR, 74 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.380, 18 HR, 71 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.329, 15 HR, 53 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.311, 4 HR, 37 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.317, 16 HR, 51 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (8-1, 2.47), RHP Ethan Bates (2-1, 3.50, 17 saves)

Louisiana Tech will participate in its 3rd regional in 4 years this weekend in Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs made a run to the Conference USA Championship Game this past weekend before falling to Dallas Baptist 17-10 on Sunday.

Jorge Corona was spectacular throughout the week with 2 HR and 9 RBI in 6 games.

Scouting the Wildcats

Key Players | 2B Brady Day (.332, 8 HR, 53 RBI), SS Kaelen Culpepper (.316, 9 HR, 49 RBI), CF Brendan Jones (.298, 8 HR, 30 RBI), RHP Jackson Wentworth (4-5, 4.18), RHP Tyson Neighbors (1-2, 3.24)

Kansas State is playing in an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2013.

The Wildcats rank 10th nationally with 127 stolen bases this season. Brendan Jones leads the club with 37 steals.

Owen Boerema will get the start on the bump for the Wildcats. The left-hander has struck out 99 hitters in 88 innings this season.

