



Jaylon Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 3rd round (85th overall) of the NFL Draft Friday night.





Ferguson wrapped up his historic career at Louisiana Tech with 187 tackles, 67.5 tackles for loss, and 45 sacks in 50 career games.





The 45 career sacks are the most in NCAA history. Ferguson broke the previous record held by Terrell Suggs in the final game of his collegiate career when he notched 2.5 sacks against Hawaii in Tech’s 31-14 Hawaii Bowl victory.





Ferguson will join a Ravens team that is coached by John Harbaughand finished 10-6 in the 2018 regular season and lost in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.





Jaylon will not have to waste any time in waiting for his NFL career to get started as the Ravens will hold their post-Draft rookie minicamp the first weekend in May.





Best of luck to Jaylon as he embarks on the journey of a lifetime. The Tech family is pulling for you!





