1. With 7:54 left before halftime, South Alabama had just cut the Louisiana Tech lead to 13-7 and recovered an onside kick.

Two quick plays later, the Jaguars has the ball at the LATech 39. On 2nd and 3, James Jackson forced a Sam Harris fumble that was recovered by Jordan Baldwin.

2. With 5:14 remaining in the third quarter, South Alabama was trailing 23-13 and looking to cut the lead to one score. On 3rd and 7 at the LATech 27, James Jackson and Jaylon Ferguson sacked Cole Garvin, who fumbled the ball.

Jackson recovered the ball to keep the Jaguars from cutting into the lead.

3. South Alabama eventually cut the lead to 23-20 and the Bulldogs needed a big drive. J’Mar Smith engineered just that. The key play was a 13 yard run for a first down by J’Mar on a 3rd and 13 in Louisiana Tech territory.

Smith had several completions on the drive, including 19 yards to Rhashid Bonnette, 8 yards to Teddy Veal, and an 8 yard touchdown pass to Adrian Hardy.

Big Night for Small Town Bulldogs:

James Jackson, from Haynesville, was named CUSA Defensive Player of the Week. Jackson had 6 tackles, half a sack, 2 forced Fumbles, and a Fumble Recovery.

Two other area products had big games. Jaqwis Dancy, from Junction City, had 144 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries.

Bobby Holly, from Union Parish, had a one yard touchdown reception on fourth and goal to put the Bulldogs up 20-7.

Defense Stands Tall:

The Louisiana Tech defense held South Alabama to 308 yards of offense and forced four turnovers.

Amik Robertson and Darryl Lewis continued where they left off last season with both picking off interceptions.

Dae'von Washington led the team with 10 tackles, L’Jarius Sneed added 6, and Collin Scott added 5.

Jaylon Ferguson had 6 tackles and half a sack, Jordan Baldwin had 4 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Darryl Lewis had 5 tackles to go with his interception.