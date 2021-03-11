BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | DL is young and talented, but who steps up & creates havoc?

Five in Five | DL is young and talented, but who steps up & creates havoc?
Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.
Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.
There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.
Today we take a look at Anthony Camp's defensive line that is young and talented but are looking for DUDE or two to step up and create havoc.
Oh yeah, Milton Williams, the best disruptor on the Tech DL in 2020, is off to the NFL.
What did the results look like in 2020?
|Statistic
|2020 Total (National Rank)
|
Sacks
|
17 (93rd)
|
Tackles for Loss
|
52 (91st)
Milton Williams accounted for 10 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2020.
Who returns for the Bulldogs in 2021?
|Player
|Classification
|
Eric Kendzior
|
RS SR
|
Gerald Wilbon
|
RS SR
|
Malik Wells
|
RS JR
|
Tristan Allen
|
RS JR
|
Levi Bell
|
JR
|
DJ Jackson
|
RS SO
|
Steven Shaw
|
RS SO
|
Deshon Hall
|
SO
|
Keivie Rose
|
RS FR
|
Mykol Clark
|
RS FR
|
Ben Bell
|
FR
|
Kershawn Fisher
|
FR
|
Shaq Spears
|
FR
|
Dontrell Cobbs
|
FR
Upperclassmen - 5
Underclassmen - 9
Who played major roles in 2020?
DeShon Hall - 462 snaps played
Eric Kendzior - 451 snaps played
Keivie Rose - 363 snaps played
Hall finished with 13 QB pressures, Kendzior finished with 8 QB pressures, and Rose finished with 3.
What we'll be watching this spring
The lack of havoc created up front on the defensive line is not a singular issue that is 100% related to the defensive line. The secondary must improve in coverage to help the guys up front out, and vice versa.
However, Anthony Camp will be looking for a DUDE or two that prove they can flat out get after the passer and create loss yardage plays this spring.
DC David Blackwell wants to bring pressure, but if he can get it with just four guys, it'll make the entire unit better as a whole.
Would a transfer on the DL be a possibility?
Possibly. Maybe. We'll see. If guys don't step up when given an opportunity this spring, the transfer portal is always littered with guys looking for a new home. It's 2021 in college football, OF COURSE the transfer portal will be looked at with intense attention.
BleedTechBlue.com is the place to be
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1. Get 6 months of premium access, use the promo code "BTB1". We are your #1 source for all things surrounding the Louisiana Tech football program. We will have daily practice reports throughout the spring. Join us!