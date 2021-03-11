BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | DL is young and talented, but who steps up & creates havoc?

Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.

Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.

Today we take a look at Anthony Camp's defensive line that is young and talented but are looking for DUDE or two to step up and create havoc.

Oh yeah, Milton Williams, the best disruptor on the Tech DL in 2020, is off to the NFL.

What did the results look like in 2020?