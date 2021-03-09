BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | How does the QB situation shake out in 2021?

How did the QBs perform in 2020?

Today we will discuss what things will look like at QB for Tech this spring.

There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.

Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.

Detailing the 4 QBs in the Mix

Luke Anthony

Anthony transferred to Louisiana Tech prior to the 2020 season from Abilene Christian.

After leading Tech to a come-from-behind 31-30 win at Southern Miss to open the 2020 season, the graduate transfer would start the next eight games at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

Anthony was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year for his play in 2020.

However, Anthony suffered a season-ending leg injury on December 12th at TCU.

Anthony has recovered from the injury and will participate in spring practice. How much will he participate? Will he be 100%? Those questions must be answered over the next month.

Aaron Allen

Allen will be a RS SO from Missouri City, TX in 2021. Allen has started four games in his Bulldog career, two of those coming in 2019 and two in 2020.

Allen's high moment in 2020 came in Tech's 37-34 2 OT win over UAB in late October. Allen led two fourth quarter scoring drives to get the game into OT before the Bulldogs ultimately prevailed.

However, Allen struggled in a major way in Tech's 38-3 bowl loss to Georgia Southern when he finished 10/24 for 41 yards and 3 INTs.

JD Head

JD Head was a two-star recruit out of Pearland HS in Pearland, TX in the 2020 recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs.

Head saw action in Tech's 38-3 loss to Georgia Southern when he completed 9/14 for 78 yards and 1 INT.

Many around the program believe that Head has a golden opportunity to take the starting job and run with it this spring.

Is the true freshman ready? We'll find out.

Caleb Holstein

Caleb Holstein joined the program in November of 2020 after gray shirting.

Holstein threw for over 9,000 yards during his HS career at St. Thomas More in Lafayette, LA.

The spring will likely be a learning period for Holstein as he looks to get more experience in the Bulldog playbook.

Finding a QB for 2021

After playing two quarterbacks throughout the 2020 season, Skip Holtz is undoubtedly looking for a clear-cut starter to take the reigns in 2021.

Who steps up and takes the job? If that question is not answered with sincere clarity, will the Bulldogs look to the transfer market this summer? It's not out of the question.

