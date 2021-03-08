BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | The "Guge" Effect

Five in Five | The "Guge" Effect
Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.
Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.
There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.
Fixing the offensive line is perhaps the most important task for the Bulldogs this offseason.
Offensively, it's no secret, Tech struggled to move the football throughout the year.
A big reason for that was suspect play along an offensive line that had guys in and out of the lineup for numerous reasons on a weekly basis.
For the season, Tech averaged only 4.0 yards per play (125th nationally), 99.2 yards rushing per game (119th nationally), and allowed 29 sacks (102nd nationally).
Who will be tasked with fixing the struggling unit? Dave DeGuglielmo.
DeGuglielmo replaces Robert McFarland who had been with the Bulldog program since 2015.
Skip Holtz announced the hiring of "Guge" on February 3rd.
Guge comes to Louisiana Tech having spent 16 of the last 17 years as an OL Coach in the NFL where he won 2 Super Bowl rings.
What do the Bulldogs return on the offensive line in 2021?
|Player
|Career Snaps Played
|
G Josh Mote
|
1,443
|
G/C Abraham Delfin
|
824
|
T Dakota White
|
281
|
T Walker Hankinson
|
272
|
T Biron Rossell
|
236
|
G Christian Henderson
|
135
|
C Ray Kelly
|
24
|
T Michael Gause
|
19
|
G Jonah Brewster
|
10
'Dogs add transfer at OT
Louisiana Tech added Samuel Williams, a transfer offensive tackle from ULM, prior to the winter quarter. Williams has 14 career starts on his resume and has played 1,183 career snaps. The 6'7, 315-pounder will be in Ruston for spring practice.
Gordon, Bruno added in 2021, on campus for spring practice
DeMarcus Gordon and Carson Bruno were signed in the 2021 signing class and will participate in spring ball. Gordon is a JC transfer from Co-Lin Community College in MS, while Bruno comes to Tech from Byrd HS in Shreveport, LA.
Russey, Lewis opt to transfer
Following the 2020 season, C Kody Russey and RT Antawn Lewis made the decision to leave the program. Russey transferred to Houston, while Lewis ended up at South Alabama. Both Russey and Lewis were starters for the Bulldogs in 2020.
The "Guge" Effect
If Dave DeGuglielmo makes an immediate impact and improves the offensive line it will pay big dividends for the Bulldogs in 2021.
Whether it was Luke Anthony or Aaron Allen at QB in 2020, neither guy had adequate time to throw on a consistent basis.
Whether it was Justin Henderson, Israel Tucker, and Greg Garner at RB, running lanes were hard to come by throughout the year.
Tech must become more physical upfront on the offensive line in 2021 and develop an identity in the trenches that is envied by other programs across Conference USA.
The Bulldogs have averaged 31.6 points per game over the course of the Skip Holtz era. In order to get back to an exciting brand of football on the offensive side, the offensive line play must improve.
