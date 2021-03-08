BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | The "Guge" Effect

Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.

Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.

Fixing the offensive line is perhaps the most important task for the Bulldogs this offseason.

Offensively, it's no secret, Tech struggled to move the football throughout the year.

A big reason for that was suspect play along an offensive line that had guys in and out of the lineup for numerous reasons on a weekly basis.

For the season, Tech averaged only 4.0 yards per play (125th nationally), 99.2 yards rushing per game (119th nationally), and allowed 29 sacks (102nd nationally).

Who will be tasked with fixing the struggling unit? Dave DeGuglielmo.

DeGuglielmo replaces Robert McFarland who had been with the Bulldog program since 2015.

Skip Holtz announced the hiring of "Guge" on February 3rd.

Guge comes to Louisiana Tech having spent 16 of the last 17 years as an OL Coach in the NFL where he won 2 Super Bowl rings.

What do the Bulldogs return on the offensive line in 2021?



