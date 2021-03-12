BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | Will Tech get its edge back in 2021?

Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.

Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.

In our final piece of the week, we discuss what the Bulldogs have to prove in 2021.

It's no secret, the 2020 Louisiana Tech football season did not end in the most impressive fashion.

Tech was outscored 90-13 over its final two games and finished the season at 5-5 overall.

The 5-5 record marked the first time that Louisiana Tech has not finished over .500 since 2013.

How will the Bulldogs respond to the rough ending?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Skip Holtz highlighted the importance of competition at each position this spring. No position will be safe. To read the full script, click here.

The last time Tech finished with a record below .500 they bounced back with a 9-5 season and an appearance in the Conference USA Championship.

Questions to be answered/addressed as a whole this spring

- Who are the leaders/captains of this 2021 team?

- Will the OL play be more effective that the offensive gets back to its high scoring ways?

- Is the starting QB on campus at this moment?

- What will a full spring in David Blackwell's scheme mean for the defense?

- Perhaps the most important, will the 2021 team play with more of an edge/swagger than the 2020 team did?

Numerous questions that must be answered this spring, and we will have it all covered at BleedTechBlue.com!

BleedTechBlue.com is the place to be

Join us for only $1 and get 6 months of premium access. Use the promo code "BTB1." We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Football!