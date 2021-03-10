BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | Will the new pieces at DB help turn things around?

Five in Five | Will the new pieces at DB help turn things around?
Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.
Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.
There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.
Today we discuss a Bulldog secondary that really struggled in 2020 for a number of different reasons.
Why did the secondary struggle in 2020?
- New DC David Blackwell did not get a spring practice to implement his scheme
- Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed were pretty good
- Inexperience
What do the numbers say about the pass defense in 2020?
|Statistic
|2020 Total (National Rank)
|
Yards Passing Allowed Per Game
|
229 yards per game (59th)
|
Touchdowns Allowed
|
18 (86th)
|
INTs
|
9 (35th)
On paper, not terrible.
However, Tech really struggled to get off the field on third down allowing opponents to convert 47.5% of the time which ranked 113th nationally.
Tech really struggled in man coverage throughout the year, and it really showed up in Tech's 3rd down defense.
Who returns in 2021?
|Player
|2020 Stats
|
S Beejay Williamson
|
56 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 PBUs
|
S Jaiden Cole
|
39 tackles, 1 PBU
|
S Khalil Ladler
|
34 tackles
|
CB Cedric Woods
|
30 tackles, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs
|
CB Zach Hannibal
|
26 tackles, 5 PBUs
|
CB Brodrick Calhoun
|
16 tackles
|
S Jamison Kelly
|
7 tackles
|
S Marquallius Turner
|
5 tackles
|
S Christian Archangel
|
2 tackles
|
CB DJ Brown
|
2 tackles
|
CB Charvis Thornton
|
2 tackles
Dallas Taylor-Cortez, CJ Johnson, and Khiry Morrison (injured) also return in 2021 after not accumulating any stats in 2020.
Who has Tech added for 2021 via transfer?
|Player
|Career Statistics
|
CB Baylen Buchanan (Tennessee)
|
1,101 snaps played, 73 tackles, 5 PBUs
|
S Myles Mason (Arkansas)
|
716 snaps played, 66 tackles
|
Elijah Hamilton (Vanderbilt)
|
340 snaps played, 38 tackles, 3 PBUs
Experience.
What is David Blackwell looking to learn about his DBs this spring?
Finding defensive backs that can thrive in man coverage will be the #1 goal in the defensive backfield this spring.
Beejay Williamson was a 1st team All-CUSA selection following the 2020 season. Williamson will be the captain on the back end in 2021.
Cedric Woods had his moments of excellence in 2020, but he also had moments where he showed that he was a true freshman. Will Woods take the next step this spring?
After those two, it's a guessing game as far as the two-deep goes. There is no doubt that there is talent, but the talent must show up during game action.
Blackwell and new CB coach Perry Carter will be tasked with getting the most out of that talent, and it starts this spring.
The competition will be fierce, no spot will be given.
