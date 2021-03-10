BleedTechBlue - Five in Five | Will the new pieces at DB help turn things around?

Over the next five days, we'll take a look at five spring practice storylines for Louisiana Tech as the Bulldogs get set for their first practice of the spring on Friday, March 19th.

Louisiana Tech finished its 2020 season at 5-5 overall. Tech played in its 7th straight bowl game but fell to Georgia Southern 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.

There are numerous questions that must be answered in the offseason for Skip Holtz's program if it's going to bounce back in a positive manner in 2021.

Today we discuss a Bulldog secondary that really struggled in 2020 for a number of different reasons.

Why did the secondary struggle in 2020?

- New DC David Blackwell did not get a spring practice to implement his scheme

- Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed were pretty good

- Inexperience

What do the numbers say about the pass defense in 2020?