With fall camp only three weeks away, Louisiana Tech fans are certainly familiar with the names J’Mar Smith, Adrian Hardy, Kody Russey, Amik Robertson, L’Jarius Sneed and many more Bulldogs that have been contributing to the team’s success in recent years.

Over the course of the week, BleedTechBlue will spotlight five players that fans might not be all that familiar with who are certain to make an impact in 2019.

Up next, WR Isaiah Graham.

2018 stats: Sat out due to NCAA transfer rules

Isaiah Graham signed with TCU out of high school in 2016 over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, California, La Tech, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

After catching only eight passes during his first two seasons in Fort Worth, Graham decided to transfer back closer to home. The Bastrop, LA native sat out the 2018 and will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019.

Graham is a top notch talent that possesses an impressive blend of size and speed.

With Louisiana Tech having Adrian Hardy already established on one side at receiver, Graham will give quarterback J’Mar Smith another weapon on the other side.

Look for Graham to make an impact early and often for the Bulldog offense in 2019.

