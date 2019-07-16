With fall camp only three weeks away, Louisiana Tech fans are certainly familiar with the names J’Mar Smith, Adrian Hardy, Kody Russey, Amik Robertson, L’Jarius Sneed and many more Bulldogs that have been contributing to the team’s success in recent years.

Over the course of the week, BleedTechBlue will spotlight five players that fans might not be all that familiar with who are certain to make an impact in 2019.

Up next, DE Milton Williams.

2018 stats: 7 games played, 15 snaps taken, 3 tackles

Milton Williams signed with Louisiana Tech over offers from New Mexico, Tulsa and Stephen F. Austin in the 2017 recruiting class.

The rising redshirt sophomore redshirted in 2017 before seeing minimal action as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

Williams is in line to start at defensive end in Bob Diaco’s new 3-4 scheme after a strong spring. At 6’4, 265 pounds, Williams is still perfecting his craft as a pass rusher but is extremely solid against the run.

Milton Williams is a player that will surprise a lot of folks in 2019. This is yet another defensive lineman that Rick Petri has done a phenomenal job in developing.

