With fall camp only three weeks away, Louisiana Tech fans are certainly familiar with the names J’Mar Smith, Adrian Hardy, Kody Russey, Amik Robertson, L’Jarius Sneed and many more Bulldogs that have been contributing to the team’s success in recent years.

Over the course of the week, BleedTechBlue will spotlight five players that fans might not be all that familiar with who are certain to make an impact in 2019.

Up next, WR Davon “Smoke” Harris.

2018 stats: 4 games played, 27 snaps taken, 2 catches, 64 yards, 2 TDs

Smoke Harris chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Arkansas State, Army, Memphis, San Diego State, and Tulane as a part of the 2018 recruiting cycle.

Harris is a PLAYMAKER--An ELITE PLAYMAKER. At 5’6, 165 pounds, Harris can make any defender in the country miss with his elusiveness.

After seeing brief action in four games a season ago, Louisiana Tech will need Harris to showcase some of his playmaking ability out of the slot in 2019.

If Harris takes a step forward in 2019, Louisiana Tech’s offense will improve on its 24 points per game that it averaged a season ago.

