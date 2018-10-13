Louisiana Tech handled its business in San Antonio tonight and defeated UTSA 31-3. Here are Five Quick Thoughts on the Bulldogs win.

1. Defense Stands Tall: Tech limited the Roadrunners to three points and 286 total yards on the evening. The 129th ranked offense in the country committed two turnovers and converted only 3/12 third downs. The Tech defense continues to play well week in and week out.

2. Third Down Efficiency: Louisiana Tech did not play well offensively last week against UAB, especially on third down converting only 2/12 attempts. The Bulldogs were much sharper this week and responded by converting 8/15 attempts against a good Roadrunner defense. Staying ahead of the chains was a constant throughout the evening, and it led to three touchdown drives of over 70 yards.

3. Smith Rebounds: After his worst outing of the season against UAB last week, J'Mar Smith rebounded against UTSA completing 69% of his throws for 309 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception. Getting into a rhythm early was a key for Smith as he completed 3/3 throws for 34 yards on Tech's opening possession that was capped off by a two-yard Kam McKnight touchdown run.

4. Kill the Clock: Leading 24-3 with just over nine minutes remaining in the game, Tech put together its most impressive drive of the season. The Bulldogs drove 73 yards in 15 plays while taking up 8:02 of the clock, before Kam McKnight rushed for a seven-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs used a combination of the run and the pass on the drive with 39 yards coming on the ground and 34 yards coming through the air. For the night, Tech possessed to ball over 36 minutes in the win.

5. Dyer Shines: Louisiana Tech has been inconsistent in the punting department throughout 2018, but that was not the case Saturday night. Davan Dyer punted four times for an average of 44.3 yards per punt. The senior punter had a long of 50 yards in the contest. With Bailey Hale having a great year to date, Dyer becoming more consistent will give the Bulldogs a well-rounded special teams unit.

