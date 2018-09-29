



Louisiana Tech defeated the Mean Green 29-27 Saturday night at Apogee Stadium on the campus of North Texas. Here are five quick thoughts on Tech's wild night in Denton:

Tackling Issues in the First Quarter: With the late game heroics, it's easy to forget how Tech started this game. But early on, North Texas seemed to move the ball at will. And it seemed that way because they could. The Mean Green were able to break arm tackles and move down the field as North Texas scored the first three touchdowns of the game. As the game went on, the tackling got better, but there still lapses in the Bulldogs’ ability to wrap people up.

Settling for Field Goals: Going into tonight, Tech scored every time they entered the red zone: with nine touchdowns and two field goals. The Bulldogs got to keep that streak alive tonight, but in three of Tech’s first four drives, the Bulldogs got to the red zone only to come away with three points. I only wish I had Bailey Hale on my fantasy team.

Dropped Passes: Like most games Tech has played with J’Mar under center, there were quite a few drops. Some of that fault lies on J’Mar himself, who often adds a bit too much mustard to his passes, but several other drops were completely the fault of the receivers. This has been a problem all year, and today wasn’t an exception.

Special Teams Redemption: Okay, let's stop with the negative stuff. Tech's special teams have struggled all season long (and continued to do so for much of this game), but making five of five field goal attempts and blocking a possible game winner is nothing to laugh at. Hopefully Tech can build on this momentum and continue to improve the special teams unit.

Rhashid Bonnette is Randy Moss reincarnate: Bonnette has been impressive in his two years at Louisiana Tech. I could say something else here, but let’s just watch that clip again:



