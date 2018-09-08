J’Mar Smith Took a Step Forward: After an uneven performance in week one, J’Mar Smith had his best game of his Bulldog career Saturday night. The junior signal-caller was in complete command throughout the evening racking up 434 yards of total offense to go along with three touchdowns. Speaking about the offense as a whole, Skip Holtz said postgame, “I think there was growth in a lot of areas. I thought offensively we played really well in this game. I thought J’Mar had some poise. I thought he was patient in the pocket. He was very in control of his game tonight.” This is the J’Mar Smith that Bulldog fans have been itching to see.

Weapons at Wide Receiver: Rhashid Bonnette, Adrian Hardy, and Teddy Veal gave the Jaguars fits throughout the evening. The trio combined for 16 catches, 287 yards, and one touchdown. In reference to the play of Bonnette and Hardy, Holtz stated, “Adrian Hardy and Rhashid Bonnette really stepped up – both went for 100 yards tonight as receivers. They did a really nice job.” All three have the talent to play in the NFL one day and proved that on Saturday night. All in all, 10 Bulldogs caught passes in the win.

Dancy is Fancy: While Jaqwis Dancy only touched the ball seven times against Southern, the junior made it count. Dancy totaled 76 yards on an evening that included touchdown runs of 25 and 32 yards, respectively.

Defense Remains Rock Solid: After limiting South Alabama to 308 total yards last week, the Bulldogs improved in week two by allowing Southern only 286 total yards. While the performance wasn’t always pretty, they got the job done. Making the opposing offense one dimensional is the goal and Tech did that against Southern as the Bulldogs limited the Jaguars to only 70 yards rushing.

Youth Shines Late: Smoke Harris saw his first action at receiver in 2018 and did not disappoint as he caught two passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman quarterback, Aaron Allen, came off the bench in the fourth quarter to complete 3/5 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Defensive end, Willie Baker, also had the best night of his young Bulldog career collecting four total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.