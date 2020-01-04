For the 2nd Time in 5 Days, Dunkin' Dogs & USM to Square-Off
Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0) and Southern Miss (4-10, 0-1) will hook up on the hardwood Saturday afternoon.
Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles clashed to open the Conference USA slate Monday night in Hattiesburg with Tech picking up an 80-49 win.
In the win, Tech shot 48% from the field, 45% from the 3-point line, and 67% from the free throw line.
Eric Konkol’s squad, the best defensive team in Conference USA, limited the Golden Eagles to just 34% shooting from field and 0/16 from deep.
Tech hosts Southern Miss Saturday at 4pm at the TAC.— LA Tech Sports Report (@latechsportsrpt) January 3, 2020
Tech is...
9th in scoring margin
18th in FG% defense
22nd in turnover margin
25th in scoring defense
33rd in assist to turnover ratio
DayDay is 3rd in 3pt FG%
Mo is 8th on offensive rebounds / game
You should be there. pic.twitter.com/NfSs6AWkMH
DaQuan Bracey paced Tech in the conference opener scoring 17 points on 7/9 shooting from the field.
ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 96.4% chance at earning the victory.
