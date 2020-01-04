Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0) and Southern Miss (4-10, 0-1) will hook up on the hardwood Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles clashed to open the Conference USA slate Monday night in Hattiesburg with Tech picking up an 80-49 win.

In the win, Tech shot 48% from the field, 45% from the 3-point line, and 67% from the free throw line.

Eric Konkol’s squad, the best defensive team in Conference USA, limited the Golden Eagles to just 34% shooting from field and 0/16 from deep.



