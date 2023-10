Fred Robertson announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday afternoon.

Robertson is a running back from Warren Easton HS in New Orleans and becomes the Bulldogs 13th commitment in the Class of 2024.

The 5'11, 180-pounder chose LA Tech over offers from Indiana, Memphis, Troy, Southern Miss, Marshall and a host of others.

As a junior in 2022, Robertson ran for 2,178 yards and 32 TDs for a Warren Easton team that finished 10-2.

