GAME RECAP | LA Tech defeats Marshall 77-67 to advance in C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech (22-9) earned its 22nd win of the season with a 77-67 victory over Marshall (12-21) in the 2nd round of the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday night.

How it Happened

Marshall used a hot start on the offensive end to take a 19-13 lead with 12:12 remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs would use an 13-3 run over the next 4:55 of game action to take a 26-22 lead.

Tech would maintain its lead for the remainder of the half and take a 37-32 lead into the break after Cobe Williams connected on a jump shot with no time remaining.

In the early going of the second half, Marshall would not go away. Mikel Beyers had a big offensive rebound and putback with 14:19 remaining in the game to trim Tech's lead to 44-43.

From that point forward, Louisiana Tech enforced its will on the Thundering Herd.

An 11-0 run was capped off by a David Green 3-pointer to give Tech a 55-43 lead with 10:05 remaining.

Tech would lead by as many as 14 at 72-58 with 2:15 remaining before cruising to the 10-point win.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. led Tech with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Keaston Willis (18 points) and Cobe Williams (10 points) also scored in double-figures for Eric Konkol's squad.

Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 24 points on 9/19 shooting from the field.

Quarterfinals Up Next

Louisiana Tech will square-off with Western Kentucky in the Quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament on Thursday night.

Tip-off is set for 6 PM on ESPN+.

