GAME RECAP | LA Tech defeats UNT 42-36 to advance in C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech (24-9) earned its 24th of the season with a 42-36 victory over North Texas (24-6) on Friday afternoon.

How it Happened

If you were looking for a pretty basketball game on between LA Tech and North Texas on Friday afternoon, this wasn't your type of game.

Louisiana Tech shot 29% from the field. North Texas shot 24% from the field.

It wasn't pretty, but for the 3rd time in 3 days Louisiana Tech found a way to win.

North Texas led 10-2 after the first 11:05 of game action.

Following the dreadful start, the Bulldogs would respond.

Tech went on a 24-3 run over the next 13:44 to take its biggest lead at 26-13.

Did I mention it was a defensive battle? 26-13 with 16:11 remaining in the game. Wild.

North Texas would claw its way back to within 3 at 35-32 with 2:15 remaining after Mardrez McBride connected on 2 free throws.

The Bulldogs would go 7/8 at the FT line in the final minute to seal the 42-36 win.

Keaston Willis and Cobe Williams led Tech with 12 points apiece.

Kenneth Lofton Jr added 9 points and 12 rebounds.

Conference USA Championship Game Up Next

Louisiana Tech will square-off with the winner of MTSU/UAB in the Conference USA Championship on Saturday night.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM on CBS Sports Network.

