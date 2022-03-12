GAME RECAP | LA Tech falls 82-73 to UAB in C-USA Championship Game

Louisiana Tech (24-10) came up just short in the C-USA Tournament Championship Game and fell 82-73 to UAB (27-7) on Saturday night.

How it Happened

After Keaston Willis gave Tech an early 6-5 lead with 16:52 remaining in the first half, UAB would take the lead back at 7-6 two possessions later and never look back.

The Blazers led by as many as 19 in the first half.

A late 9-0 spurt going into the halftime break closed the Blazers lead to 43-33.

Trailing 69-60 with 5:26 remaining, Louisiana Tech would make its run.

The Bulldogs would go on a 10-4 run to trim the deficit to 73-70 UAB with 2:07 remaining.

In the end, Jordan Walker and KJ Buffen would make some clutch free throws to close out the 82-73 victory for the Blazers.

Kenneth Lofton Jr led Tech with 23 points and 9 rebounds. Lofton Jr. had 17 of his 23 points in the second half.

Cobe Williams added 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the defeat.

Jelly Walker led UAB with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Michael Ertel connected on multiple clutch jump shots in the second half and finished with 15 points on 6/12 shooting from the field.

