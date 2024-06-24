Garrison Berkley announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.

Berkley comes to Louisiana Tech from UTA with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Berkley told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose Tech because it felt like home, and I want to be a part of what Coach Burroughs and his staff have built and continue with the winning culture."

The outfielder from Aledo, TX hit .306 with 9 home runs and 72 RBI in 113 career games for the Mavericks.

Berkley also had 34 doubles during his time at UT-Arlington.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue







