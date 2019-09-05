Louisiana Tech will host Grambling in its home opener Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on the NFL Network.

Geremy Hickbottom is in his second season as the starting quarterback for the G-Men and appears poised to have a huge season in 2019.

The sophomore signal caller stands at 6’4, 210 pounds and can beat teams with either his arm or his legs.

In 2018, Hickbottom threw for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for another 500 yards with 8 touchdowns.

In Grambling’s season opening loss at ULM, Hickbottom completed 58% of his throws for 157 yards and 1 touchdown while also picking up an additional 68 yards on the ground.

Let’s take a look into some of the details from the performance against the Warhawks.

First off, Hickbottom graded out very well according to Pro Football Focus with a grade of 90.6. Elite performance individually. The grade was easily the highest of any player on Grambling’s roster.

Here are Hickbottom’s number at the four levels of the passing game:

-- At LOS or Behind: 11/11 for 57 yards

-- 0-10 Yards Downfield: 3/7 for 16 yards

-- 11-20 Yards Downfield: 3/7 for 42 yards

-- 20+ Yards Downfield: 2/5 for 49 yards and 1 TD

How did the signal caller perform in the Passing Pressure aspect?

-- Under No Pressure: 13/19 (68%) for 93 yards and 1 TD

-- Under Pressure: 6/13 (46%) for 71 yards

-- When Not Blitzed: 14/18 (78%) for 96 yards

-- When Blitzed: 5/14 (36%) for 68 yards and 1 TD

Of Hickbottom’s 10 rushes on Saturday at ULM, 4 came in the way of scrambles. On those four scrambles, Hickbottom picked up an impressive 44 yards.

If Louisiana Tech is going to have success defensively Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs are going to have to pressure Hickbottom without allowing him to escape the pocket. While that may sound easy, it will be much more difficult come game time. Dual threat quarterbacks have given Tech teams issues for many years.

