Louisiana Tech picked up its 12th commitment in the 2020 recruiting class Saturday afternoon when OL Jerren Gilbert committed to the Bulldogs.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Gilbert told BleedTechBlue.com, “I love Louisiana Tech, and they love me. The winning, the education, and the type of people who are there drew me to the Bulldogs.”

Gilbert will come to Louisiana Tech from Sam Houston High School in Lake Charles, LA.

Gilbert chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Air Force, McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana, Grambling State, Southern, and Alcorn State.

