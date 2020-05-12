Louisiana Tech's 2021 recruiting class stronger Wednesday afternoon when RB Ke'Travion Hargrove committed to the Bulldogs.

Hargrove is the highest rated recruiting in Tech's 2021 recruiting class.

Hargrove chose Louisiana Tech over offers from Baylor, Michigan State, SMU, Boston College, Memphis, and a host of other programs.

Hargrove burst onto the scene in 2019 and led his Ruston Bearcats to a State Quarterfinal appearance.



