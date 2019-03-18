Helms Enjoys Visit to La Tech
Louisiana Tech welcomed in QB Hunter Helms to Ruston for a visit this weekend. Helms is ranked as the #1 pro-style QB in the state of South Carolina by Rivals.com.
Speaking about his visit to Ruston, Helms told BleedTechBlue.com, "Definitely one of the most enjoyable visits I've been on so far. Can't wait to come back soon!"
Helms has starred at Gray Collegiate Academy the past two seasons throwing for 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns.
As a junior in 2018, Helms threw for 2,966 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Asked what he was looking for when making his college decision, Helms said, “I’m looking for a great relationship with a coaching staff. Then, I’m looking for a program that throws the ball a lot. Finally, I’m looking for a school that has quality academics. I want a great education as well as play great football.”
Helms also told BleedTechBlue that Louisiana Tech is one of his leaders at the moment.
In addition to Louisiana Tech, Helms has been receiving interest from Troy, Cincinnati, Clemson, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia, Miami, and Appalachian State.
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1!! This is a limited time offer! Join us in order to get daily practice reports throughout the spring!!
New users, sign-up here.
Returning users and past subscribers, sign-up here.
Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!