

Louisiana Tech welcomed in QB Hunter Helms to Ruston for a visit this weekend. Helms is ranked as the #1 pro-style QB in the state of South Carolina by Rivals.com.



Speaking about his visit to Ruston, Helms told BleedTechBlue.com, "Definitely one of the most enjoyable visits I've been on so far. Can't wait to come back soon!" Helms has starred at Gray Collegiate Academy the past two seasons throwing for 5,626 yards and 48 touchdowns. As a junior in 2018, Helms threw for 2,966 yards and 28 touchdowns.



