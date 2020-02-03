Louisiana Tech picked up the 23rd commitment of the 2020 recruiting cycle Monday afternoon when QB Caleb Holstein pledged his services to the Bulldogs. Holstein is a 6’5, 210 pound pocket-passer from St. Thomas More HS in Lafayette, LA.

Holsten is rated as the 34th best QB nationally and the #30 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana by Rivals.com.

Holstein had been committed to Harvard since July of 2019.

The talented QB threw for 3,885 yards, 43 TDs, and only 10 INTs in 2019 on his way to leading St. Thomas More to a State Championship.