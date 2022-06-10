Houston Hendrix commits to LA Tech

Hendrix becomes the second commitment for Louisiana Tech in its 2023 recruiting class.

On what led him to commit to Louisiana Tech, Hendrix told BleedTechBlue.com, "Ever since taking my visit to Ruston I felt like I would fit great. I loved campus and the college town feel that LA Tech had. I love coach Cumbie’s staff and think that they’re building something special and I want to be apart of it."

The Boerne, TX native also held offers from UTSA, North Texas, Air Force, Army, Navy, Sam Houston State, Houston Baptist, and Howard.

As a junior at Boerne HS in 2022, Hendrix finished with 101 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 FR and 1 defensive touchdown from his safety position.

Junior Film