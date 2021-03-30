BleedTechBlue - How do the #17 Diamond Dogs stack up statistically on a national level?

Louisiana Tech is off to a hot start in 2021 at 17-6 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA play. The Diamond Dogs are now ranked 17th in the country by D1Baseball.com. How do the Bulldogs stack up statistically on a national level both team and individually? Let's take a look.

Team Statistics Statistic Total (National Rank) Batting Average .286 (48) Slugging Percentage .447 (51) OBP .379 (73) Runs Per Game 6.9 (56) ERA 3.53 (37) WHIP 1.34 (71) Hits Allowed Per 9 IP 8.32 (91) K:BB Ratio 2.27 (107) Shutouts 5 (1) Fielding Percentage .974 (68)

All national rankings are based on 283 teams playing Division 1 college baseball this spring. The Bulldogs rank in the top 38% of nearly every team category that is measured. It's remarkable how complete the Diamond Dogs have been through 23 games. On an individual basis, let's take a look at where some Bulldog players stack up with the best players in the country.

Individual Statistics Player Statistic (National Rank) Steele Netterville 28 RBI (22), 5 HR (106), 8 doubles (45) Parker Bates 22 RBI (90), 7 HBP (46), 3 (3) Taylor Young 28 runs scored (11), 8 doubles (45), 31 hits (53), 51 total bases (78) Hunter Wells 22 runs scored (78), 30 hits (70) Manny Garcia 8 doubles (45) Jonathan Fincher 1.69 ERA (52), 4 wins (11) Jarret Whorff 4 wins (11) Kyle Griffen 10 appearances (82)