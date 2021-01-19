BleedTechBlue - How has Louisiana Tech been impacted by the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2021?

Since ending its 2020 season at 5-5, Skip Holtz's Bulldog football team has seen a number of players come and go, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Holtz has added a number of key transfers throughout his tenure at Louisiana Tech. Some of those names include Cody Sokol (Iowa), Houston Bates (Illinois), Jeff Driskel (Florida), Paul Turner (LSU), Isaiah Graham (TCU), Luke Anthony (Abilene Christian), and Jerrod Means (Tennessee).

Today, we will take a look at who Tech has seen depart from the program in recent weeks + who has announced their intentions to enter the program for the 2021 season.

Departures:

- QB Westin Elliott (TBD) -- 75 career snaps played, 47%, 136 yards passing, 2 TDs, 4 INTs

- QB Jakson Thomson (TBD) -- 2 career snaps played

- OT Antawn Lewis (TBD) -- 634 career snaps played, 28 QB pressures allowed, 3 QB sacks allowed

- OC Kody Russey (TBD) -- 3,253 career snaps played, 58 QB pressures allowed, 7 QB sacks allowed

- WR Cee Jay Powell (McNeese State) -- 942 career snaps played, 102 catches, 897 yards, 1 TD, 8 punt returns for 57 yards, 2 kick returns for 54 yards

Transfers to Commit for 2021:

- OT Sam Williams (ULM) -- 1,183 career snaps played, 40 QB pressures allowed, 3 QB sacks allowed

- RB Marcus Williams Jr (App State) -- 811 career snaps played, 2,216 career rushing yards, 14 TDs, 13 catches for 123 yards, 1 TD

- S Myles Mason (Arkansas) -- 716 career snaps played, 66 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 14/24 (58%) of targets to be completed, 1 TD

- CB/S Elijah Hamilton (Vanderbilt) -- 340 career snaps played, 38 tackles, 20/28 (71%) of targets to be completed, 3 TDs

- CB Baylen Buchanan (Tennessee) -- 1,101 career snaps played, 73 tackles, 3 TFL, allowed 51/76 (67%) of targets to be completed, 5 TDs, 5 PBUs

