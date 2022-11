Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs and 49ers match-up statistically.

Louisiana Tech (3-7, 2-4) will travel to Charlotte (2-9, 1-6) for its final road game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Both defenses have been dreadful throughout the season. This one has all the makings of a shootout.

With Landry Lyddy starting at quarterback, getting the run game going will be a key for the Bulldogs. Charlotte has not defended the run well at all throughout the year.

Charlotte has struggled when it comes to the turnover margin. A few turnovers for the Tech defense and they *should* find themselves in a position to win their first road game since December of 2020.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue