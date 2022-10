How do the two teams stack up from a statistical standpoint? Let's take a look.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Louisiana Tech (2-5, 1-2) will travel to FIU (3-4, 1-2) for a Conference USA match-up on Friday night.

If Louisiana Tech can get off to a fast start the Bulldogs should have a great chance to win. FIU ranks 120th nationally in points per game.

Both defenses have really struggled throughout the season. Are we in for a shootout?

Finally, FIU is +3 in the turnover margin this season. Tech can't afford to lose the turnover battle Friday night and expect to win on the road.

The Bulldogs are looking for their first road win since December 3, 2020.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue