When Louisiana Tech and Hawaii square off Saturday night, the Bulldogs will be looking for their first win on the island. Tech is 0-5 in Honolulu all-time. Let's take a look at some individual comparisons between the two teams before the big matchup. If Louisiana Tech wants to win this game, J'Mar Smith must play well. It's that simple. Tech will need 30+ points in this one to have chance to win.



La Tech QBs vs Hawaii QBs La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player J'Mar Smith 69.5 80.1 Cole McDonald Westin Elliott 54.3 76.5 Chevan Cordeiro

Cole McDonald has had a huge sophomore season accumulating 39 total touchdowns. He is expected to get the start, but don't be surprised if Chevan Cordeiro sees some action. Cordeiro led the Warriors to a come from behind win against UNLV when McDonald was benched in Hawaii's 12th game of the season by completing 4/5 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.



La Tech RBs vs Hawaii RBs La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player Jaqwis Dancy 77.2 78.3 Dayton Furuta Kam McKnight 73.4 71.9 MIles Reed Israel Tucker 58.1 66.1 Freddie Holly III

How can Tech limit the explosive Hawaii offense? Run the ball effectively. Jaqwis Dancy is fully healthy for the first time in quite a while and Tech will need 100+ yards out of its talented tailback. Furuta and Holly III will be used minimally throughout the night on the ground, but will need to be accounted for in the passing game.



La Tech WRs vs Hawaii DBs La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player Adrian Hardy 77.6 72.1 Rojesterman Farris II Bobby Holly 75.6 68.7 Kalen Hicks Teddy Veal 67.5 65.9 Ikem Okeke Rhashid Bonnette 62.4 61.5 Zach Wilson Alfred Smith 56.7 54.6 Eugene Ford

With Hawaii having a weak secondary, Adrian Hardy and Teddy Veal are going to have the opportunity to have a field day. With it being the last game of Veal's collegiate career, I expect him to rise up and make some big plays in the passing game. Farris II, Wilson, and Ford lead the Warriors with one interception apiece. These are the only three interceptions that Hawaii has all season.



La Tech OL vs Hawaii DL La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player Michael Rodriguez 73.2 76.4 Kaimana Padello Kody Russey 70.4 73.2 Samiuela Akoteu O'Shea Dugas 65.6 71.5 Blessman Ta'ala Ethan Reed 62.9 69.9 Zeno Choi Drew Kirkpatrick 56.6 69.6 Derek Thomas

I mentioned earlier that Tech needs to have some success on the ground, and it all starts up front on the offensive line. Michael Rodriguez being healthy should give the offensive line a big boost. Padello leads the Warriors with 7.5 sacks from his defensive end position.



La Tech DL vs Hawaii OL La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player Jaylon Ferguson 81.2 73.6 J.R. Hensley Willie Baker 73.8 66.8 Taaga Tuulima Jordan Bradford 73.7 65.1 Ilm Manning Keonatye Garner 72.4 64.3 Kohl Levao Ka'Derrion Mason 71.5 60.9 Solo Vaipulu

Bulldog fans will get one final opportunity to see Jaylon Ferguson put on a uniform Saturday night. Ferguson is only 1.5 sacks away from tying Terrell Suggs' all-time record of 44. Getting pressure on McDonald will be a big key in the Tech defense slowing down the Warriors potent attack. Hawaii's offensive line has allowed 37 sacks in 2018, which ranks 110th in the country. Tech should be able to get some pressure, but they must keep McDonald in the pocket or he hurt them with his scrambling abilities.



La Tech DBs vs Hawaii WRs La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player Amik Robertson 78.4 71.7 John Ursua L'Jarius Sneed 77 66.7 Cedric Byrd Ephraim Kitchen 72.8 61.8 Jojo Ward Jordan Baldwin 69.5 61.7 Devan Stubblefield Darryl Lewis 68.2 60.7 Marcus Armstrong-Brown

The Tech secondary will be challenged more Saturday night than they have all season. Amik Robertson and L'Jarius Sneed have been the best cornerback duo in Conference USA this season, but this game is not about them. This game could boil down to how well Jordan Baldwin, Daniel Lewis, and Darryl Lewis play at safety. With Hawaii having picked up 67% of their yards through the air over the middle, the trio must play well. Ursua is the best wide receiver in the Mountain West Conference with over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. He'll play primarily out of the slot. Will Blake Baker have Amik Robertson shadow him throughout the evening?



La Tech LBs vs Hawaii LBs La Tech Player Season Grade Season Grade Hawaii Player Dae'Von Washington 78.1 78.1 Penei Pavihi Collin Scott 73.4 74 Solomon Matautia James Jackson 70.2 71.6 Jahlani Tavai Connor Taylor 65.6 61.9 Kana'i Picanco