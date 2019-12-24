Let's see how the two teams stack up from a statistical standpoint.

Louisiana Tech dropped two of its final three games, while Miami fell in its last two regular season contests.

Louisiana Tech and Miami are set to square-off in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl Thursday afternoon.

On paper, it will be strength (La Tech's offense) against strength (Miami's defense) in this one.

Although the 'Canes will be without three defensive starters, the unit is not short on talent. Seven of the top twelve players that will see action for Miami on Thursday were rated as 4-star recruits by Rivals.com out of high school. Louisiana Tech's roster doesn't posses a single 4-star recruit.

If Tech is going to have success offensively, the Bulldogs offensive line must give J'Mar Smith time to throw. Miami has 47 quarterback sacks on the season, which ranks in the top 10 nationally.

Defensively, the Bulldogs will be without star cornerback Amik Robertson. Robertson announced his intentions to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and will not be on the field Thursday.

Miami has struggled to find consistency all season on the offensive side. Can Louisiana Tech take advantage of a Miami offense that only converts 26% of its third downs? The 26% conversion rate ranks 130th out of 130 FBS teams.

Both teams possess good red zone defenses. The defensive unit that performs the best on Thursday just might come out with the win.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!