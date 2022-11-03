Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up from a statistical standpoint.

Tech is 3-0 all-time against the Blue Raiders in Ruston.

Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM. The pregame show will start at 12:30 PM.

The Bulldogs are averaging 164 yards per game on the ground in their last two games against Rice and FIU.

With Middle Tennessee having one of the best turnover margins in the country, it will be important for Sonny Cumbie's team to continue running the football effectively.

The Blue Raiders don't have an explosive offense on paper, but Chase Cunningham does have 10 touchdown throws of over 20 yards this season.

The Bulldog secondary will be challenged vertically in the passing game all afternoon.

Tech was able to limit FIU to only 57 yards rushing last week. However, the Bulldogs still rank last in the nation allowing 239 yards per game on the ground. Keeping the Blue Raiders in check on the ground will be another key for the Bulldog defense.

Middle Tennessee is a slight 2.5-point favorite entering the contest on Saturday.

---

